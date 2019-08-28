Violent felon arrested after routine traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A routine traffic stop Tuesday night led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man wanted for illegal weapons possession.

An Indiana State Police trooper saw a vehicle driving without headlights just before 10 p.m. on Coliseum Blvd. near Executive Blvd. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the passenger side.

After calling for backup, another trooper found a .38 Special handgun on the floor of the passenger seat. The passenger, Marquis Hathaway, 25, was found to be a convicted serious violent felon with 2014 convictions for possession of a handgun without a license and robbery.

Hathaway was arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail. He is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and felon in possession of a firearm.