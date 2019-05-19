Vienna Beef Ltd. recalls beef frankfurters

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Services announced that Vienna Beef Ltd. is recalling around 2,030 pounds of beef frank links as they may contain metal material.

The franks were produced on May 2, 2019. The recalled franks have the establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The beef franks were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

There have not been any reported illnesses or reactions due to consumption of the beef. Anyone who is concerned about injury or illness is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

For more detailed information on the Vienna Beef Ltd. recall, click here.