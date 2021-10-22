Video rule could jeopardize child molesting conviction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 2020 child molesting conviction in Allen County could be on shaky legal ground.

The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing whether or not Juventino Ramirez’s due process rights were violated because of the Allen County Prosecutor’s rules about a videotaped victim statement crucial to the case.

The Journal Gazette reports that instead of handing over a copy of the video, Ramirez’s attorney was forced to watch the video at the prosecutor’s office and take notes. Justices said the defense is entitled to its own copy and that the rule puts an unfair burden on the defense.

Ramirez’s attorney, Stacy Uliana, said part of the girl’s statement changed between days, and not having their own copy of the video made it difficult to challenge her. The video was also not submitted into evidence.

Prosecutor Karen Richards declined to comment on the case.

Ramirez was convicted last year of molesting a young girl and was sentenced to six years in prison.