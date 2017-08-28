Victims in deadly Elkhart hit-and-run identified, search for suspect continues

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people died and two other people were injured in an apparent hit-and-run collision in Elkhart.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the area of East Beardsley Avenue and Cassopolis Street.

The suspect driver was traveling east on Beardsley when they hit a group of five people who were walking off the road, according to Elkhart Police.

The driver also struck two vehicles before leaving the scene. The operators of the vehicles and their passengers were not injured.

On Sunday, authorities released the identities of the pedestrians who were killed. They are:

11-year-old Courtney Smith 11 of Elkhart died at the scene.

22-year-old Shawn Wolcott of Elkhart was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he later died.

8-month-old Dolly Smith of Elkhart was transported to Memorial Hospital and started toward Riley Hospital before returning to Memorial Hospital due to complications. Dolly was later transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, where she later died.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Cadillac, light in color, with front and driver side damage. There is no description of the driver.

Anybody with information regarding the suspect or anybody that was in the area at the time of the crash and can provide information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese issued a statement, urging anybody with information to contact authorities:

“I appeal to the public today in search of any details that may lead us closer to identifying those responsible. If you saw something last night or see a vehicle with significant front-end damage, please contact the Elkhart Police Department. Your tip could be the one that helps deliver justice for our five friends and neighbors,” Neese said.

Below is the original news release from Elkhart Police:

On Saturday August 26, 2017 at 9:19 PM members of the Elkhart Police Department and Elkhart Fire Department were dispatched to the area of East Beardsley Avenue and Cassopolis Street in regards to a motor vehicle crash.

Police and fire arrived to find several victims in the roadway and on the sidewalk. At this time it appears the suspect vehicle was traveling east on Beardsley Avenue when it left the south side of the road striking 5 subjects. The suspect vehicle continued east on Beardsley Avenue where it stuck two vehicles that were traveling west on Beardsley Avenue. The suspect vehicle continued east on Beardsley Avenue, fleeing from the scene.

Regarding the victims that were walking: One victim died at the scene, one victim died at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, one victim is being transported to Riley Children Hospital (life threatening injuries), one victim is being treated at Memorial Hospital of South Bend (serious injuries) and one victim is being treated at Elkhart General Hospital (serious injuries).

Regarding the victims in the vehicles that were struck: The victims did not have any serious injuries.

At this time there is no description of suspect vehicle or the driver of that vehicle. At this time we do not know if this was an intentional act or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

An autopsy will be conducted as soon as possible on the victim that died at the scene. The Saint Joseph County Coroner’s office will be responsible for the autopsy of the victim that died at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

Anybody with information regarding the suspect or anybody that was in the area at the time of the crash and can provide information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.