Victim of Saturday hit-and-run identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are still looking for whoever’s responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday night.

Police say 53-year-old Larry Herron was walking across the street at the intersection of Columbia Ave. and Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne at about 11:35pm when he was hit by a vehicle, with such force that he was thrown into the air and then hit by a second vehicle.

That driver stopped, while the first driver fled.

Herron was pronounced dead at the scene; he’s the 6th crash fatality in Allen County this year.