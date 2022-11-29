Victim identified from Monday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting.

Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death a homicide.

It marks the 24th homicide for Fort Wayne, Allen County in 2022.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.