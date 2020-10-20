Vice President Pence to visit Fort Wayne Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Fort Wayne this week.

According to a tweet from communications director Katie Miller, Pence is expected to make an appearance for President Trump’s re-election campaign both in Fort Wayne and in Pontiac, Michigan Thursday, although a time and place for either appearance has not yet been announced.

Pence is also expected to be in Indianapolis on Friday to vote in-person for this year’s general election.

WOWO News will pass along further details as we learn them.