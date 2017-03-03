Vice President Mike Pence to deliver commencement address at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a first in Notre Dame history. Vice President Mike Pence will be the principal speaker at Notre Dame’s 172nd commencement ceremony on May 21.

He will be the first sitting Vice President of the United States to deliver the commencement address in the school’s 175 year history.

“It is fitting that in the 175th year of our founding on Indiana soil that Notre Dame recognize a native son who served our state and now the nation with quiet earnestness, moral conviction and a dedication to the common good characteristic of true statesmen,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “With his own brand of reserved dignity, Mike Pence instilled confidence on the state level then, and on the world stage now. We are proud to welcome him to represent the new administration.”

Pence was the 50th Governor of Indiana before accepting the Vice President post.