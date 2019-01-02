Vibra Hospital to close at end of month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A hospital in Fort Wayne dedicated to acute, long-term care will close on January 31st.

According to the Journal Gazette, Vibra Hospital’s closure will leave 120 employees looking for a new job as its Pennsylvania-based owners have decided to stop accepting new patients and will close permanently after all of its current patients are either transferred or released.

The Hospital was a place for those transitioning between a “traditional” hospital and a nursing home, usually serving patients who had survived serious medical issues like open hearty surgery or strokes.