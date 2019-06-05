Vera Bradley reports first-quarter loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne-based luggage and handbag design company Vera Bradley reported a first-quarter loss Wednesday.

The company reports they lost $2.41-million, or 7 cents per diluted share. This year’s first-quarter loss is about $1-million more than last year’s.

The Journal Gazette reports the fiscal quarter ended on May 4, and does not include after-Christmas returns and sales.

Overall, Vera Bradley reports first-quarter revenues totaled $91-million, which is a 5% increase from the $86.6-million reported last year.

Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom says the company is focusing on expanding their customer base and increasing sales and profitability.