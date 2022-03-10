Vera Bradley Reporting Full-Year Net Income Increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vera Bradley is reporting an increase in full-year net income. The Fort Wayne based retailer is reporting an increase of $17.8 million in 2021, up from $8.7 million during the previous year. Chief Executive Officer Rob Wallstrom told Inside Indiana Business the company essentially returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. Wallstrom says total sales for the company’s Pura Vida brand grew more than 6% for the year.

The company is also reporting fourth quarter net income of $5.2 million, down from $7.9 million during the same period the year before. Wallstrom says the company began initiating price increases across both of its brands during the fourth quarter in an effort to offset some of the inflation and supply chain challenges. The company plans to continue implementing price increases throughout 2022.