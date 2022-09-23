Vera Bradley Announces New Footwear Line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vera Bradley announced on Thursday that the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has launched its newest venture into the women’s footwear market. Filling the gap with everyday women’s shoes that are as functional as feminine and fashionable, the VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and was designed to simulate the comfort of walking on a cloud. The collection is available in classic solids and colorful prints in four washable slip-on styles. VB Cloud Footwear styles are available in women’s sizes 5 – 11 and range in price from $70 to $80. The collection is now available online at www.verabradley.com and in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores.