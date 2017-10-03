Vendor wins $43M contract for Indiana’s ISTEP replacement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Indiana education officials will be paying a company $43 million to create, implement and grade the new test that will replace the much-maligned ISTEP standardized exams.

State officials have approved a three-year contract with the Washington, D.C.-based American Institutes for Research, picking it over four other bidders.

The company will be designing a new Indiana test starting with spring 2019 exams named ILEARN, or Indiana’s Learning Evaluation Readiness Network.

RELATED: Indiana House approves ISTEP replacement for 2018-19

The current ISTEP exam taken by nearly 500,000 students has faced years of complaints about the number of days students spend taking the test and months-long waits for exam results from other testing companies. Officials say ILEARN will be a computer adaptive test, with questions that change depending on whether a student answers a previous question correctly.

RELATED: Indiana superintendents demand action on ISTEP replacement