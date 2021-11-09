Vandals damage Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights, will not delay opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Fort Wayne’s favorite and iconic holiday displays has been damaged just before opening for the season.

Fort Wayne Police are investigating after vandals damaged or destroyed 16 displays at the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park over the weekend. Director Brad Saleik tells WOWO News it’s obviously disappointing, but it will not delay their planned opening for November 16th.

Blue Jacket posted photos to their Facebook page Saturday showing the extent of the damage. You can listen to a full interview with Saleik here.