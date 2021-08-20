Van Wert men arrested for drug trafficking

VAN WERT, Ind. (WOWO): Two Van Wert men are now facing drug trafficking charges after being busted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

Police say 42-year-old James Campbell and 62-year-old Jim Williams were arrested after a “short-term investigation” on felony charges of drug trafficking after police found them with more than 40 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Both men are in custody at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, and additional criminal charges may be filed at a later date.