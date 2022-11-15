Van Wert County officials investigating release of thousands of mink

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from their cages overnight Tuesday.

Officials say a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint was filed by the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township.

The sheriff’s office says mink are carnivorous mammals and have a diet of fresh kills and regularly hunt prey larger than themselves, which can affects homeowners, livestock owners and property managers. They are especially harmful for poultry ranchers and homeowners with ornamental ponds that are filled with koi and other fish.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).

For help in trapping nuisance animals, you can call licensed trappers David Burger at 419-203-6368 or Cody Feasby at 419-203-6238.