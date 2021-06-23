Vaccine Passport resolution fails initial vote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Councilman’s proposed resolution opposing so-called “vaccine passports” fell short last night.

Councilman Jason Arp wanted his non-binding resolution to be held until the Council’s next regular meeting due to two absences, but that was denied, so he ended up helping vote it down, according to the Journal Gazette. That move was necessary in order to ask it to be reconsidered during the Council’s July 13th meeting.

Democrats on the Council called the bill redundant, due to a state law also blocking state and local governments from mandating COVID-19 passports.

Republicans Paul Ensley and Tom Freistroffer voted in favor of the measure. Arp and the Council’s four Democrats all voted against it.