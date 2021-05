INDIANA (Network Indiana): Students who attend college at Purdue University’s campuses throughout Indiana are being strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Mitch Daniels says you won’t be required to get the shot, but those who choose not to get the vaccine will be tested regularly.

Daniels says the more people get vaccinated, the more open the campus can be and the more restrictions will be eased.

Watch the video above for more details.