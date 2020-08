FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A utility worker was electrocuted while working on power lines yesterday afternoon near Fort Wayne.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, emergency crews were called to US 27, just south of Interstate 469 at 1:30pm Sunday.

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital; his condition was not released.

The northbound lanes of US 27 were closed while crews cleared the scene, including getting some downed power lines out of the road.