USPS raising postage, shipping prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s time to stock up on Forever stamps.

Right now, a first-class Forever stamp will set you back 50 cents. By this time next month, that same stamp will cost you a nickel more. That’s the largest price increase since 1991.

Forever stamps aren’t the only item that will have a higher price tag in 2019. The US Postal Service will also raise shipping rates for Priority Mail, Priority Express Mail, and Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes and envelopes.

The new prices will go into effect January 27, 2019. Find out more at usps.com.