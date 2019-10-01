USPS dedicates Purple Heart Medal Forever Stamp 2019

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – The United States Postal Service is dedicating the Purple Heart Medal Forever Stamp on October 4.

The stamp is being released as a way to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who serve in the U.S. military.

The President of the United States gives out the award to members of the U.S. military that have been wounded or killed in action.

According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization for combat-wounded veterans, the Purple Heart Medal is “the oldest military decoration in the world in present use and the first award made available to a common soldier.”

During the Revolutionary War General George Washington established the Badge of Military Merit, a heart made of purple cloth, which was discontinued after the war was over. In 1932, the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s birth, the award was reinstated and redesigned as a purple heart of metal bordered by gold, suspended from a purple and white ribbon. The center of the medal features George Washington’s profile underneath his family coat of arms.

The Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp is redesigned with a purple border to match the purple of the medal and the ribbon. The medal was photographed by Ira Wexler, Bryan Duefrene was the designer, and William J. Gicker served as the art director of the stamp.

The new Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp is issued as a Forever stamp and will come in self-adhesive sheets of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Stamps and other philatelic products can be purchased through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, calling 800-782-6724 or at your local post office.