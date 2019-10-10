Usher critically injured after attack at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An usher at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne was injured earlier this week after someone pushed him over a railing during a concert.

“I thought the guy was dead,” one woman, speaking with our Partners in News at ABC 21, says. It happened at the Disturbed concert Monday night.

“When the usher fell and hit his head, you can hear his head hit the pavement,” Julie Wagner, a concert-goer said. “Ugh, it made me feel sick to my stomach.”

Police say he fell “several feet” and landed on his head, and is in critical condition at an area hospital. They’re speaking with witnesses to try and track down who’s responsible.