USF2000 Driver Josh Green on the Road to Indy

This week’s episode: Cape Motorsports USF2000 driver Josh Green joins to share how he went from racing in his backyard to karting, F1600 and now USF2000, the Team USA Scholarship experience, getting on track in St. Pete before the race was postponed and cinematography. Plus the IndyCar race has been moved to NBC with a tire rule in place that could shake up strategy.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

