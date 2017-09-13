USF announces launch of student-run record label

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A group of University of Saint Francis students announced Wednesday they are preparing to launch a new student-run record label this fall.

The group’s effort is part of two University of Saint Francis programs, Media Entrepreneurship Training in the Arts (META) and Music Technology.

The META record label team will develop and execute a business plan, name the label, scout and sign musical talent, develop a marketing strategy for the signed artist, promote the record label and project ways in which the label can become self-sustaining.

The business venture will see the record label’s business foundations laid during the fall semester, and USF representatives have opened submissions to any area musicians interested in being considered for the album, which will be produced and promoted during the spring 2018 semester.

Musical artists can submit work in any genre for review, with one artist being selected for the album. The signed artist will have their project recorded by USF Music Technology students and have the opportunity to produce an original composition.

Submissions will be accepted through October 31 at go.sf.edu/usfrecordlabel.