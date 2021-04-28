USDA’s National Ag Classification Survey

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Classification Survey is arriving in mailboxes around the nation. The survey, one of the most important steps in determining who should receive a 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire, asks recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recently mailed the NACS to 633,000 potential agricultural producers. NASS requests that each person who receives the survey respond by May 3. NASS Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater says the survey “shows the breadth of American agriculture and helps to ensure we get a complete count of farms and ranches in the upcoming agriculture census.” NASS encourages recipients to respond online at www.agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey. Completed questionnaires may also be mailed back in the prepaid envelope provided. Referenced by countless national and local decision-makers, researchers, farm organizations, and more, the once-every-five-year Census of Agriculture is the leading source of facts about American agriculture.