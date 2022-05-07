USDA Updates Livestock Insurance Options

The USDA has updated three key crop insurance options for livestock producers to offer better protection and flexibility. The options are Dairy Revenue Protection, Livestock Gross Margin, and Livestock Risk Protection. The Risk Management Agency revised the insurance options to reach more producers and better meet the needs of America’s swine, dairy, and cattle operations. The updates recently got published for the 2023 crop year, which begins on July 1, 2022. “Great and sound customer service is the most important thing we can provide our nation’s producers, making sure the products we offer give them the most useful tools for covering their risks,” says RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “Agriculture is not a static industry, and these updates reflect the importance we place on always knowing the evolving needs of producers and offering the most people the best risk-management tools we can.” For more information on livestock insurance policies, go to rma.usda.gov.