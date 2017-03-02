US Attorney indicts four on racketeering charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The US Attorney’s Office has passed down an 18-count indictment against four Indiana men on a variety of racketeering charges.

US Attorney David Capp says the men, two of which are from Fort Wayne and two from Bloomington, are parts of the “2500” street gang, with associations to the “Grit Gang” in Bloomington.

The “2500” originated in the 2500 block of Caroline Street in Fort Wayne. The indictment alleges that “2500” is a criminal organization engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. Specifically alleged are the attempted murders of two rival gang members on October 4, 2014. Also alleged is an attempted murder of a third person, not a rival gang member.

“I greatly appreciate the cooperative law enforcement effort here in Fort Wayne,” Capp said. “This is our first use of the federal racketeering statutes against street gangs in this area. It will not be our last. We are going to continue to focus our efforts on criminal organizations and utilize the federal racketeering statutes to remove them from the streets.”

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasized that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons charged are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in court.

Indicted are 22-year-old Demetri D. Beachem, aka “Meech”, 22, of Fort Wayne, 24-year-old William D. Beamon, aka “Lil Will”, of Fort Wayne, 25-year-old Kyombe D. Bolden, aka “Pudge”, of Bloomington, and 24-year-old Ronnie D. Burrus, “aka Ronnie Robinson, Ronnie Burris and Yung Ron”, of Bloomington.