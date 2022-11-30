Upgrades Coming Across Area From I&M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade substation equipment and rebuild about 29 miles of electric transmission lines in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio starting in 2024. A statement from I&M says the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. Three poles will be replaced to meet current clearance standards at a power line crossing, the utility said. Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.

The Fort Wayne-Hicksville Transmission Line Project involves:

• Rebuilding about 24 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line from Robison Park Substation off Diebold Road in Fort Wayne to the state border near County Road 64.

• Rebuilding about 1 mile of 69-kilovolt transmission line from the Ohio state border near Spencerville Hicksville Road to North Hicksville Substation off Elm Street in Hicksville.

• Rebuilding about 5 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line from the Ohio border near Spencerville Hicksville Road to South Hicksville Substation off Clemmer Road in Hicksville.

• Replacing three poles along a 138-kilovolt transmission line off Antwerp Road in Hicksville.

• Upgrading equipment at the St. Joe Substation off Washington Street.