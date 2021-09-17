UPDATED: Woman Struck And Killed On Carroll Road Thursday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was struck and killed Thursday evening while using a trail crossing.

Allen County Police Officers were called to the 400 block of Carroll Road west of Gondola Parkway. at 6:36 p.m. A woman was crossing Carroll Road using the Pufferbelly Trail when she was struck and killed by man driving a Toyota Camry.

Officials say the man was driving west on Carroll Road when he saw a blue truck stopped in the road at the trail crosswalk. The man then drove around the truck and struck a woman that was crossing Carroll road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Leisa Elser-Patrick, 63 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.