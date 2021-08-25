UPDATED: Woman killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in New Haven early this morning.

The New Haven Police Department says officers were called to State Road 930 East, just east of Wayne Haven Drive, at 2:23am on reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Police found the woman down in the roadway, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Michelle M. Cousins, 48 of New Haven. Her cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Police didn’t say what type of vehicle was involved or where in the road the woman was at the time she was hit, adding that the incident is still under investigation. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.