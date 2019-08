VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries that earlier closed a roadway near the Indiana-Ohio state line.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department closed US 224 East at the intersection of US 224 and SR 101 South/CR 500 East in Adams County. The road has since re-opened.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that two pickup trucks collided head-on in a crash.

No further details have been released at this time.