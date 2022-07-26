UPDATED: Two dead in Monday night Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people died in a Huntington County head-on crash late Monday night.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says a car driven by Mohamed Najed, 37 of Fort Wayne, was going east on CR 900 North near 4924 East at 11:55 p.m. when he suddenly veered into the westbound lane. Robert G. Howey, 49 of Huntington, tried to avoid the collision as he was headed westbound, but both vehicles veered into the same lane and collided.

Najed’s car was forced against the railroad overpass retaining wall, while the Howey’s vehicle overturned on the road and came to a rest upside down. Najed was pinned in the wreckage. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.