UPDATED: Tuesday night moped crash leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 1000 block of North Coliseum for an unconscious person.

On arrival, officers were notified that an adult male on a moped had went over a small retaining wall and was unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Ernest Eugene Harris, 74 of Fort Wayne, died from his injuries suffered in the crash on Thursday. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.