UPDATED: Train hits pedestrian in northern Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in northeastern Allen County on Sunday.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, The person was hit at the railroad track on North County Line Road near State Road 1.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Bradley Wayne Boggs, 64 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to blunt force injuries after he was struck by a train, and his manner of death is pending further investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Norfolk Southern Railway Police.