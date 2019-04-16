UPDATED: Toddler killed in Monday morning crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A toddler was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning.

This happened near Campbell Road and Rupert Road around 7:40 a.m., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

A black Oldsmobile Alero was driving east on Campbell Road when the driver went off the road, striking a utility pole before rolling over. The driver and a one-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A three-year-old passenger, Jamara Holley of Grabill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was ruled blunt force injury, and the crash was ruled an accident by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.