UPDATED: Thursday Night stabbing in Huntington leaves two dead and two injured; suspect caught

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Huntington Police were called to a stabbing with multiple victims in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Upon arrival, officers located four stabbing victims that needed immediate medical care. Officers began administering aide, however one individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries. One of those victims has since died as of Friday morning. The other two victims remain in critical condition.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect in the case, James Lee Bonewits, was captured in a field in the area of 200 West 1650 N.

The investigation is on-going.