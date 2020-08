COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people who were trapped in a pipe Tuesday in Columbia City have died.

Officials were called to the 400 block of S. Main St. at just before 9 a.m.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the Fort Wayne Fire Dept. Technical Rescue Team was called to assist in the rescue.

Officials say the three victims were contractors hired by the city for a storm sewer project. It is unclear how they got stuck in the pipe.