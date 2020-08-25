UPDATED: Three people trapped in manhole die in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people who were trapped in a sewer manhole Tuesday in Columbia City have died.

Officials were called to the 400 block of S. Main St. at 8:52 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found three men inside the manhole 20 feet below the surface. There was about five feet of water in the manhole. The men were pulled from the manhole. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Fire Dept. Technical Rescue Team was called to assist in the rescue.

Officials say the three victims were contractors hired by the city for a storm sewer project.

The incident is still under investigation.