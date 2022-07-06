UDPATED: Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pursuit that started in DeKalb County ended in Allen County in a subdivision on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

At around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, the New Haven Police Department assisted with a vehicle pursuit at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue. New Haven Officers attempted to stop traffic in the intersection and deploy stop sticks.

Two New Haven Police officers fired at the suspect vehicle as it passed through the intersection. The suspect vehicle continued to a nearby neighborhood where the Fort Wayne Police Department took the Driver into custody. The driver was not hit in the shooting; however, they were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver has since been identified as Mark E. Lane of Fort Wayne. He has been charged with felony criminal recklessness.

The Indiana State Police will be running their own investigation into the incident as it is the protocol for all officer-involved shootings. Both New Haven Officers are on administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Indiana State Police.