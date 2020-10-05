UPDATED: Sunday Morning Shooting Results In One Dead and One Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is dead and a man was injured after a shooting Sunday morning at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, Fort Wayne police arrived at an apartment complex in the 7900 Decatur Drive after receiving a call about a man outside with a gunshot wound. Then officers received another call just after 7 a.m. about a shooting inside an apartment at the Centennial Townhomes in the 7000 block of Serenity Drive.

Upon entry into the apartment, police found a woman inside with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Emoni Milynn Martin, 19 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death was homicide. This is the 39th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

The man was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was then taken to the hospital.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Ronald Williams in the case and have charged him with murder and battery with a deadly weapon.