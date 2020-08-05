UPDATED: State adds 740 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 740 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between July 8 and Aug. 4, push the state’s death toll to 2,805. The 740 new positive cases are down from 836 reported on Tuesday. Total positive cases now stand at 69,975. Overall, 792,225 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 35 new positive cases. There are now 3,717 positive cases. The death toll was unchanged at 160.

The department also will report positive antigen cases for contact tracing along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. For Wednesday’s report, there are 31 confirmed PCR cases and four probable antigen cases. That brings 18 probable cases included from antigen tests.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.