UPDATED: Special prosecutor appointed in case involving Allen Co. Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A special prosecutor will continue with the case involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings accepted the appointment after the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition requesting the move.

The Indiana State Police is investigating the incident at this time.

EARLIER: The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a disturbance involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux Tuesday night at the Three Rivers Festival.

Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News in a statement:

“Here is what I can say. We did investigate a disturbance last night at the 3RF involving the Allen County Sheriff. The case has been turned over to the Allen County Prosecutors office for review. At this time questions about this will need to be directed to the Allen County Prosecutors office.”

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Gladieux was part of a “disturbance” that also involved a teenage Three Rivers Festival volunteer, who suffered minor injuries.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the case is under investigation but had no further comment.

WOWO is still awaiting a response from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Meanwhile, officials with the festival did not want to comment on the situation.