UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for Warsaw man cancelled

WARSAW, Ind. (Indiana State Police): A Silver Alert issued for Gerald Griffith of Warsaw has been cancelled by the Indiana State Police. No further information was released.

EARLIER: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Gerald Griffith, a 54-year-old white male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 244 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Gerald is missing his left and right legs and his prosthetic limbs have the American flag on them. Gerald is also missing the fingers on his left hand.

Gerald was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 9:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gerald Griffith, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.