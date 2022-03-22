UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven girl cancelled

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The Silver Alert for Karen Garcia has been cancelled as she was safely located.

EARLIER: Officials from New Haven Police Department are looking for a 15 year-old who was last seen Monday night.

The missing girl is Karen Garcia, who was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes. Garcia is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call New Haven Police at (260) 748-7080 or 911.