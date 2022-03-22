Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Home Local News UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven girl cancelled

UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven girl cancelled

By
Michael McIntyre
-
Photo Courtesy: WPTA ABC21

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The Silver Alert for Karen Garcia has been cancelled as she was safely located.

EARLIER: Officials from New Haven Police Department are looking for a 15 year-old who was last seen Monday night.

The missing girl is Karen Garcia, who was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.  Garcia is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call New Haven Police at (260) 748-7080 or 911.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright WOWO 1190 AM | 107.5 FM

Public Inspection File

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File

Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.

Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511