UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bluffton teen.

Conner Grace, 15, has red hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Grace was last seen on Tuesday, May 9 at 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information, call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

EARLIER: The Bluffton Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Connor Grace was last on May 8 around 5 p.m. near N Oak St in Bluffton.

Grace is 5 foot, 7 inches, and approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bluffton police Department at (260) 824-3320.