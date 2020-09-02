UPDATED: Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police says the Silver Alert for Larry Wayne Jackson has been cancelled as of Sept. 2. No further details were released.

EARLIER: A Silver Alert has been issued by the Indiana State Police for a missing Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 82-year-old Larry Wayne Jackson. He is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, 187 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red t-shirt, and blue jeans. He was seen driving a white 2004 GMC Canyon with Indiana plate number D808DZ.

Larry Wayne Jackson was last seen at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He is believed to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Larry Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.