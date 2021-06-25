UPDATED: Missing Adams County teen found safe

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says Kaleigh Wynn has been found safe.

EARLIER: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Adams County teen.

16-year-old Kaleigh Wynn is described as female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, white, weighing 120 pounds, with faded pink hair and hazel eyes. The Berne Police Department says she was last seen at 5:30pm yesterday wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, black athletic shorts, and sandals.

Police believe she’s in danger and may need medical assistance. If you see her, call 911 or the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345.