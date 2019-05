UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Janet Leininger has been cancelled according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

EARLIER: The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently searching for an endangered person.

72-year-old Janet Leininger is white, 5’4″, 130lbs, with short gray hair.

She was last seen wearing dark pajama pants with rainbow skulls, a red shirt, and possibly no shoes, around the 1100 block of Third Street.

If you see her, call 911.