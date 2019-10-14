UPDATED: Silver Alert cancelled

UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Sommer Michelle Lee has been cancelled just before noon on Monday.

EARLIER: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Sommer Michelle Lee, a 30-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt.

Sommer is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 8:46 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Sommer may be in the company of Travis R. Lee, a 38-year-old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on Sommer Michelle Lee, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355 or 911.