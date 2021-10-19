UPDATED: Shooting claims two, one other hurt

Darrin Wright
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday night shooting left one woman injured and two men —including the gunman—dead.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, it happened just before 9pm in a lot in the 3100 block of Wells Street. A man and a woman had just arrived to visit a friend when another man arrived shortly after and opened fire with a handgun, shooting both of them.

A struggle for the gun happened and the shooter was also shot. Police say the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter died at a local hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Benyamin Jovon McQuiller Jr., 28 of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was a gunshot wound of the chest, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Lige James Johnson, 30 of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His cause of death was massive blood loss due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Police don’t know yet what, if any, relationship the victims had with the shooter, nor is it known yet if anyone else was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

